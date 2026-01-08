Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform at the Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023, Dyess AFB, TX, March 25th, 2023. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 14:03
|Photo ID:
|9477858
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-ED409-2288
|Resolution:
|4079x2719
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.