The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the MCAS Miramar Air Show in Miramar, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Class Michael Mensah/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9477640
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-RU001-1424
|Resolution:
|4949x3535
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the MCAS Miramar Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.