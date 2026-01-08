(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen Selected for Promotion to Chief Master Sergeant

    Airmen Selected for Promotion to Chief Master Sergeant

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, left, 4th Fighter Wing safety senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Edens, Office of Special Investigations special agent in charge, congratulate one another for being selected for promotion to chief master sergeant at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2026. Selection for promotion is based on sustained superior performance, leadership ability and breadth of experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9477560
    VIRIN: 260106-F-QV422-1138
    Resolution: 6323x4215
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Selected for Promotion to Chief Master Sergeant, by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Chief Master Sergeant
    SJAFB
    Promotion & Awards

