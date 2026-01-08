Airmen Selected for Promotion to Chief Master Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, left, 4th Fighter Wing safety senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Edens, Office of Special Investigations special agent in charge, congratulate one another for being selected for promotion to chief master sergeant at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2026. Selection for promotion is based on sustained superior performance, leadership ability and breadth of experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)