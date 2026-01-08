U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, left, 4th Fighter Wing safety senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Edens, Office of Special Investigations special agent in charge, congratulate one another for being selected for promotion to chief master sergeant at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2026. Selection for promotion is based on sustained superior performance, leadership ability and breadth of experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 11:19
|Photo ID:
|9477560
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-QV422-1138
|Resolution:
|6323x4215
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Selected for Promotion to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS