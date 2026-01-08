(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PM SAI - Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting Exploitation Mission Intelligence System (ARTEMIS) [Image 4 of 5]

    PM SAI - Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting Exploitation Mission Intelligence System (ARTEMIS)

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Brian Cooper 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    PM SAI - Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting Exploitation Mission Intelligence System (ARTEMIS)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9477424
    VIRIN: 260112-O-BN542-9165
    Resolution: 1920x1000
    Size: 122.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PM SAI - Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting Exploitation Mission Intelligence System (ARTEMIS) [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PM SAI - Small Tactical Radar Lightweight (STARLite)
    PM SAI - High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES)
    PM SAI - Airborne Reconnaissance &amp; Electronic Warfare System (ARES)
    PM SAI - Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting Exploitation Mission Intelligence System (ARTEMIS)
    PM SAI - Common Sensor Payload (CSP)

