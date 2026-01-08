(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Promotion Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Peter M. Erickson (left), recites the Oath of Office with Brig. Gen. Joseph M. Ewers during his promotion ceremony on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, January 9, 2026. The oath reaffirms a Soldier’s commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and faithfully discharge the duties of their office. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 05:59
    Photo ID: 9477306
    VIRIN: 260109-A-AD638-1007
    Resolution: 7374x4916
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promotion Ceremony
    Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery