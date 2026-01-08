Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Peter M. Erickson (left), recites the Oath of Office with Brig. Gen. Joseph M. Ewers during his promotion ceremony on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, January 9, 2026. The oath reaffirms a Soldier’s commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and faithfully discharge the duties of their office. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)