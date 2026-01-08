Pacific Palisades community honors lives lost during the 2025 Palisades fires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members and family members of loved ones lost during the 2025 Palisades fires, participate in the honor procession portion of the Pacific Palisades Fire Memorial Ceremony at Pacific Palisades, California, Jan 7. 2026.



The Pacific Palisades Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership with Palisades American Legion Post 283, hosted the ceremony to mark one year since the Palisades Fire that resulted in the deaths of twelve members of the community as well as structural damage to the city of Pacific Palisades. The event not only honored the lives lost, but also recognized first responders, volunteers, families, and organizations that have worked tirelessly to restore the heart of Pacific Palisades.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also participated in the community remembrance ceremony by standing alongside members of the community partners and reaffirming their commitment to serving the community.



The Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG) is a community-led coalition formed after the January 2025 Palisades Fire to help affected households in Pacific Palisades recover and rebuild, with a special focus on those who are uninsured, underinsured, elderly, or otherwise vulnerable. Pali LTRG works one-on-one with fire-impacted residents to address unmet needs, navigate insurance and rebuilding decisions, and access to financial, housing, wellness, and mental health support.



The collaboration between the U.S. Army Reserve and local organizations in the Pacific Palisades community builds trust, transparency, and highlights Soldiers as ambassadors through outreach, partnerships, and respectful engagement to foster positive perceptions, as Soldiers’ presence influences public opinion and support for the Army’s mission. (Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)