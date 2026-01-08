(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Damage Control Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors receive training during a damage control drill aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 12, 2026. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and parties in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9477118
    VIRIN: 260112-N-RT401-1082
