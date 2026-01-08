(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, speaks to senior government and military officials, academic experts and business leaders from across the Indo-Pacific at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum in Waikiki, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9476630
    VIRIN: 260112-A-TO519-1191
    Resolution: 4808x3434
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum
    ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum
    ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum
    ASA Jordan Gillis speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    IMCOM
    Department of War
    ASA Jordan Gillis
    Energy Statecraft
    Honolulu Defense Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery