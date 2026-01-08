NIWC Atlantic Hosts Charleston Chamber of Commerce

N. Charleston, SC (January 7, 2026) It was great to host the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce’s president and senior leaders at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic! We had the opportunity to showcase our mission, economic impact, and explore ways to collaborate. Their tour of the ESIIC Bay highlighted how we support the Marine Corps and drive innovation. Looking forward to continued partnerships and making a bigger impact together! (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|01.07.2026
|01.12.2026 10:18
|9475984
|260107-N-GB257-1002
|7356x5346
|8.4 MB
|N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
