    MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up [Image 5 of 5]

    MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Adrian Russell, a UH-60 aircrew member assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th General Support Aviation Battalion, sits in the door position aboard an HH-60M Black Hawk during arrival for a medical evacuation blood pickup within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The mission demonstrated the joint force’s ability to rapidly support lifesaving medical operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9475976
    VIRIN: 251221-Z-JK012-2014
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 523.52 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    HH-60 Black Hawk
    medevac
    CENTCOM
    4th General Support Aviation Battalion

