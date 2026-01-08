MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Adrian Russell, a UH-60 aircrew member assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th General Support Aviation Battalion, sits in the door position aboard an HH-60M Black Hawk during arrival for a medical evacuation blood pickup within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The mission demonstrated the joint force’s ability to rapidly support lifesaving medical operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)