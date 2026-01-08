U.S. Army Sgt. Adrian Russell, a UH-60 aircrew member assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th General Support Aviation Battalion, sits in the door position aboard an HH-60M Black Hawk during arrival for a medical evacuation blood pickup within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The mission demonstrated the joint force’s ability to rapidly support lifesaving medical operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9475976
|VIRIN:
|251221-Z-JK012-2014
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|523.52 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.