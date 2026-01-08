3CAB integrates new UAS capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Centaurs, F Co., 1-3 Task Force Viper, test the newly acquired Skydio X2 drone controller to prepare for their upcoming JMRC (Joint Multinational Readiness Center) mission Powidz, Poland, December 29, 2025. The Skydio X2 controller is able to integrate with multiple small unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)