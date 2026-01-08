(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3CAB integrates new UAS capabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    3CAB integrates new UAS capabilities

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Centaurs, F Co., 1-3 Task Force Viper, test the newly acquired Skydio X2 drone controller to prepare for their upcoming JMRC (Joint Multinational Readiness Center) mission Powidz, Poland, December 29, 2025. The Skydio X2 controller is able to integrate with multiple small unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 07:27
    Photo ID: 9475866
    VIRIN: 251229-A-FS119-8933
    Resolution: 2929x2343
    Size: 338.19 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3CAB integrates new UAS capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

