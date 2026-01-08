(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Prepare for Operation Hawkeye Strike [Image 2 of 7]

    Aircraft Prepare for Operation Hawkeye Strike

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2026) U.S. Airmen load bombs onto F-15E Strike Eagles in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9475839
    VIRIN: 260110-F-F3301-8059
    Resolution: 5410x3607
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Prepare for Operation Hawkeye Strike [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Operation Hawkeye Strike

