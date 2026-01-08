Aircraft Prepare for Operation Hawkeye Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2026) U.S. Airmen load bombs onto F-15E Strike Eagles in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force Photo)