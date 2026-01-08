(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hamilton welcomes new Army civilians [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Hamilton welcomes new Army civilians

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, administered the Army Civilian oath to new civilian employees during their Orientation for New Employees (ONE), Jan. 8, 2026, at the garrison headquarters. The orientation familiarized new team members with Fort Hamilton Garrison, the surrounding Brooklyn and New York City areas, and the garrison's organizational structure and services. New employees received a video briefing from Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, who explained Fort Hamilton's role as one of 80+ IMCOM garrisons worldwide and outlined performance expectations.

    The ONE program integrates new hires into Army employment by teaching the Army's culture, mission and their role as Army civilians. The garrison holds orientations monthly to quarterly as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9475483
    VIRIN: 260108-A-LO645-5749
    Resolution: 4490x2803
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Hamilton welcomes new Army civilians [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army civilian
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    possibilities
    Army's Home People First
    orientation new employees
    IMCO

