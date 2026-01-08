Fort Hamilton welcomes new Army civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, administered the Army Civilian oath to new civilian employees during their Orientation for New Employees (ONE), Jan. 8, 2026, at the garrison headquarters. The orientation familiarized new team members with Fort Hamilton Garrison, the surrounding Brooklyn and New York City areas, and the garrison's organizational structure and services. New employees received a video briefing from Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, who explained Fort Hamilton's role as one of 80+ IMCOM garrisons worldwide and outlined performance expectations.



The ONE program integrates new hires into Army employment by teaching the Army's culture, mission and their role as Army civilians. The garrison holds orientations monthly to quarterly as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)