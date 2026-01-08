(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing prepare the flight of a C-130H Hercules aircraft during a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 11, 2026. The inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy and execute its mission worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9475440
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-NR050-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly
    139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    139th Airlift Wing
    Missouri Guard
    139th Airlift Wing (Missouri Air National Guard)
    air force
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery