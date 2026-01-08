139th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to fly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing prepare the flight of a C-130H Hercules aircraft during a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 11, 2026. The inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy and execute its mission worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)