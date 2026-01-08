1st Battalion Squad Competition Unit Leadership Evaluation

Marine with 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, are evaluated on drill during the 1st battalion squad competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Drill instructors are evaluated on appearance, cadence, and execution of movements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 22:34
|Photo ID:
|9474784
|VIRIN:
|260108-M-JM917-2031
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|383.99 KB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
