    1st Battalion Squad Competition Unit Leadership Evaluation [Image 6 of 7]

    1st Battalion Squad Competition Unit Leadership Evaluation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marine with 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, are evaluated on drill during the 1st battalion squad competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Drill instructors are evaluated on appearance, cadence, and execution of movements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 22:34
    Photo ID: 9474784
    VIRIN: 260108-M-JM917-2031
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 383.99 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion Squad Competition Unit Leadership Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine, Drill Instructor, Drill, Evaluation

