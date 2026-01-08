1st Battalion Squad Competition Ground Fighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mustafa Meyers, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, ground fights during a squad competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The competition aimed to assess discipline, attention to detail, and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)