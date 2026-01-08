(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hamilton Emergency Services Complete Driver Training [Image 2 of 4]

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Directorate of Emergency Services personnel recently completed the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course at Fort Hamilton, New York. The training taught emergency responders defensive driving techniques, vehicle handling skills and safe navigation procedures for responding to emergency calls. The course prepares drivers to operate emergency vehicles safely in high-stress situations while minimizing risk to the community. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 18:39
    Photo ID: 9474667
    VIRIN: 260105-A-LO645-6366
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Hamilton Emergency Services Complete Driver Training [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

