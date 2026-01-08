Fort Hamilton Emergency Services Complete Driver Training

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Directorate of Emergency Services personnel recently completed the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course at Fort Hamilton, New York. The training taught emergency responders defensive driving techniques, vehicle handling skills and safe navigation procedures for responding to emergency calls. The course prepares drivers to operate emergency vehicles safely in high-stress situations while minimizing risk to the community. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9474667
|VIRIN:
|260105-A-LO645-6366
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
