    552nd Operations Group Welcomes New Commander [Image 53 of 54]

    552nd Operations Group Welcomes New Commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Col. Jason Zemler greets family members following a change of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The post-ceremony moment highlighted the importance of family support and connection in Air Force leadership and service. The event marked the formal transition of leadership within the 552nd Air Control Wing.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 15:10
    Photo ID: 9474553
    VIRIN: 250618-F-PL960-1149
    Resolution: 4171x3425
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
