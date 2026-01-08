386th Commander’s day in the life with Vehicle Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, meets with fire truck maintenance Airmen during an immersion tour of the 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The visit provided wing leadership an opportunity to observe day-to-day duties and recognize the essential role logistics Airmen play in sustaining mission support across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)