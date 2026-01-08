(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th Commander’s day in the life with Vehicle Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    386th Commander’s day in the life with Vehicle Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, meets with fire truck maintenance Airmen during an immersion tour of the 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The visit provided wing leadership an opportunity to observe day-to-day duties and recognize the essential role logistics Airmen play in sustaining mission support across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 06:30
    Photo ID: 9474316
    VIRIN: 251230-Z-JK012-1016
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 945.25 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 386th Commander’s day in the life with Vehicle Operations [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, LRS, Vehicle Operations

