    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Cesar Chavez [Image 5 of 8]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Cesar Chavez

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Michael Cordova directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), on Jan. 7, 2026 The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Glory Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 03:44
    Photo ID: 9474280
    VIRIN: 260107-N-BE753-1184
    Resolution: 2724x1816
    Size: 842.61 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Cesar Chavez [Image 8 of 8], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72)
    US Navy
    ABECSG2526

