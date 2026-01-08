Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Cesar Chavez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Michael Cordova directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), on Jan. 7, 2026 The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Glory Anderson)