South Carolina National Guard support public safety efforts in DC

From left, U.S. Army Spc. Carrell Porter, Sgt. Adrian Ruiz and Spc. Akiya Jakes, assigned to 3rd Platoon, Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery Regiment, prepare for a patrol in support of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful in Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2025. The operation supports public safety efforts through coordinated presence patrols alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Conner)