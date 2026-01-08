(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard support public safety efforts in DC

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Conner 

    South Carolina National Guard

    From left, U.S. Army Spc. Carrell Porter, Sgt. Adrian Ruiz and Spc. Akiya Jakes, assigned to 3rd Platoon, Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery Regiment, prepare for a patrol in support of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful in Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2025. The operation supports public safety efforts through coordinated presence patrols alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Conner)

    This work, South Carolina National Guard support public safety efforts in DC, by SPC Victoria Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

