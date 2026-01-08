(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Apache Flyover [Image 5 of 5]

    Apache Flyover

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a funeral flyover in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Apache flyover is a solemn military tribute rendered by fellow Soldiers and aviators. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

