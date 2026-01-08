U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps color guard team cadets from Lake View High School, perform in the City Wide JROTC Drill Competition, at Carver Military Academy in Chicago, Jan. 5, 2026. The Lake View High School “Wildcat Battalion” came in fourth place overall after competing against 19 other drill team and color guard teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9474111
|VIRIN:
|260106-A-NN993-1041
|Resolution:
|2390x1792
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Lake View High School JROTC Drill Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS