    Lake View High School JROTC Drill Competition

    Lake View High School JROTC Drill Competition

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos J. Garcia 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps color guard team cadets from Lake View High School, perform in the City Wide JROTC Drill Competition, at Carver Military Academy in Chicago, Jan. 5, 2026. The Lake View High School “Wildcat Battalion” came in fourth place overall after competing against 19 other drill team and color guard teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 20:20
    Photo ID: 9474111
    VIRIN: 260106-A-NN993-1041
    Resolution: 2390x1792
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake View High School JROTC Drill Competition, by SFC Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chicago Public Schools
    Cadet Command
    USACC
    Drill Competition
    JROTC
    High School Cadet

