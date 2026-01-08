(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NIOC Pensacola holds January Awards Quarters

    NIOC Pensacola holds January Awards Quarters

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Capili 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Commander Donald Moaratty, commanding officer of Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola, presented awards and frocked multiple sailors during the command's monthly awards ceremony Jan. 8th, 2026. The ceremony recognized Sailors for their professional achievement and superior performance in support of the command and their teams.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 16:44
    VIRIN: 260108-N-FL779-3330
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIOC Pensacola holds January Awards Quarters, by PO2 Justin Capili, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

