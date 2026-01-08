(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruiting Event at the University of Alabama in Huntsville 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Recruiting Event at the University of Alabama in Huntsville 2025

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Huntsville Center civilians speak with students about opportunities with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a recruiting event in January 2025 at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 09:58
    Photo ID: 9472879
    VIRIN: 250129-A-CP884-3163
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting Event at the University of Alabama in Huntsville 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

