    BUC Edwards End of Tour Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    BUC Edwards End of Tour Ceremony

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Builder Chief Nicole Edwards, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony in Gulfport, Miss., Jan. 8, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. Edwards served with the regiment from July 2022 to January 2026 and was recognized for her leadership, professionalism, and dedication throughout her tour.

