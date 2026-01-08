(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Air Force command chief coins 100th ARW Airmen

    3rd Air Force command chief coins 100th ARW Airmen

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mariel Grohmann, 100th Security Forces Squadron alpha flight lead, holds a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 3rd Air Force command chief, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 7, 2026. Grohmann was recognized for providing emergency medical support, saving the lives of two U.K. citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 04:30
    This work, 3rd Air Force command chief coins 100th ARW Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th ARW
    3rd Air Force
    USAFE

