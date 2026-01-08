3rd Air Force command chief coins 100th ARW Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mariel Grohmann, 100th Security Forces Squadron alpha flight lead, holds a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 3rd Air Force command chief, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 7, 2026. Grohmann was recognized for providing emergency medical support, saving the lives of two U.K. citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|01.07.2026
|01.09.2026 04:30
|9472729
|260107-F-KM921-1002
|5733x3814
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|2
|0
