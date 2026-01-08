(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 1, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 05:04
    Photo ID: 9472727
    VIRIN: 251201-N-NH911-1223
    Resolution: 4701x3134
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    ABECSG2526

