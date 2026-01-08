Exercise Blue Sands Typhoon Take Offs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon banks right in the air during Exercise Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. Exercise Blue Sands 26.1 enhances interoperability by refining shared command and control and joint targeting procedure, enabling faster, more precise defensive responses to missile and UAS threats against the U.S. partner nations and coalition assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)