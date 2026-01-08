(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Blue Sands Typhoon Take Offs [Image 5 of 5]

    Exercise Blue Sands Typhoon Take Offs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon banks right in the air during Exercise Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. Exercise Blue Sands 26.1 enhances interoperability by refining shared command and control and joint targeting procedure, enabling faster, more precise defensive responses to missile and UAS threats against the U.S. partner nations and coalition assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Blue Sands Typhoon Take Offs [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

