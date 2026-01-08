JTF–D.C. Soldiers, Airmen Honor Fallen MPD Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, hold a procession for a fallen Metropolitan Police Department Officer in Washington, D.C. Jan. 8, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)