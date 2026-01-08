Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Netherlands Air Force Lt. Gen. André Steur, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force, poses alongside other Royal Netherlands Air Force service members in front of a T-38 Talon at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024. Steur’s visit to the 80th Flying Training Wing underscored the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s enduring commitment to multinational cooperation and the core values of readiness, endurance and partnership that define the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)