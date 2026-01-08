(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych 

    82nd Training Wing

    Royal Netherlands Air Force Lt. Gen. André Steur, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force, poses alongside other Royal Netherlands Air Force service members in front of a T-38 Talon at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024. Steur’s visit to the 80th Flying Training Wing underscored the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s enduring commitment to multinational cooperation and the core values of readiness, endurance and partnership that define the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9471836
    VIRIN: 250518-F-GQ480-8786
    Resolution: 912x682
    Size: 200.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing
    Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing
    Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery