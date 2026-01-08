(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier exercises during Holistic Health and Fitness course

    Soldier exercises during Holistic Health and Fitness course

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    An Iowa National Guard Soldier does push-up with kettlebell weights during a workout class as part of the Iowa National Guard's Holistic Health and Fitness-First Line Leader's Course, Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2025. The Iowa National Guard conducts the H2F-FLL course each year with the intent of preparing first-line leaders to integrate Holistic Health and Fitness practices into their units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    Five Domains, One Mission: H2F course empowers IANG first-line leaders

    Iowa National Guard
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

