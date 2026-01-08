Soldier exercises during Holistic Health and Fitness course

An Iowa National Guard Soldier does push-up with kettlebell weights during a workout class as part of the Iowa National Guard's Holistic Health and Fitness-First Line Leader's Course, Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2025. The Iowa National Guard conducts the H2F-FLL course each year with the intent of preparing first-line leaders to integrate Holistic Health and Fitness practices into their units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9471685
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-XK345-1009
|Resolution:
|5267x7896
|Size:
|18.78 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
