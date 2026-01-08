Photo By Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger | An Iowa National Guard Soldier does push-up with kettlebell weights during a workout...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger | An Iowa National Guard Soldier does push-up with kettlebell weights during a workout class as part of the Iowa National Guard's Holistic Health and Fitness-First Line Leader's Course, Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2025. The Iowa National Guard conducts the H2F-FLL course each year with the intent of preparing first-line leaders to integrate Holistic Health and Fitness practices into their units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger) see less | View Image Page

Five Domains, One Mission: H2F course empowers IANG first-line leaders

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Soldiers from across Iowa gathered for the Holistic Health and Fitness-First Line Leader’s (H2F-FLL) course at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center on August 14-15, 2025.



Over two days, soldiers received instruction on each of the five H2F readiness domains: sleep, mental, physical, spiritual, and nutrition. Each domain is taught by a subject matter expert, providing attendees with classroom instruction and practical resources.



The Iowa National Guard conducts the H2F-FLL course each year with the intent of preparing first-line leaders to integrate Holistic Health and Fitness practices into their units. By providing leaders with this training, the Iowa National Guard is building a culture that prioritizes soldier care while also modernizing how units approach overall soldier fitness.



“Senior leaders can provide intent and create training opportunities but the real relationships and change start at the soldier level,” said Col. Randall Stanford, Iowa National Guard Director of Human Resources. “Equipping our leaders with the tools to make themselves and their soldiers better and more ready is the ultimate way to implement change.”



The course includes classroom instruction and hands-on training. Attendees participate in two workout classes at Camp Dodge’s Wellness Center, followed by balanced and nutritious meals to support recovery, and complete an InBody scan that provided a detailed assessment of muscle mass, body fat, and water content. The integration of these activities is designed to give soldiers personal experience with holistic fitness resources available through the Iowa National Guard.



“Originally, when I came to the course, I thought it was going to primarily cover fitness and nutrition, but H2F is so much more than that,” said Sgt. Matthew Guckenberger, a combat medic specialist assigned to 294th Medical Company, 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion. “Soldiers are multifaceted and there are many things that can affect our performance."



Recognizing that soldier readiness extends beyond the physical form, the course also featured instruction on emotional intelligence and relational leadership. These additional classes highlighted the importance of mental resilience, effective communication, and leader presence in building strong, cohesive teams.



“We’re all human beings and we all have so many things that make up who we are,” said Staff Sgt. Colleen Rilling, H2F non-commissioned officer in charge. “We can’t be effective and ready soldiers if we don’t have soldier care involved.”



By combining instruction on the five domains with leadership-focused training, the H2F-FLL course demonstrates the Iowa National Guard’s commitment to developing well-rounded leaders who are equipped to support their soldiers. This approach acknowledges that modern readiness requires more than physical fitness. It also requires leaders who understand the basics of mental health, the role of proper rest and nutrition, and the importance of maintaining spiritual health.



H2F emphasizes that long-term resilience depends on caring for the whole person. The Iowa National Guard’s implementation of the H2F-FLL course highlights its focus on readiness by ensuring soldiers and leaders have the skills to thrive under demanding and unpredictable conditions.



“People will always be our #1 priority, and this investment in training gives them lifelong skills that they can use to be better leaders, parents, spouses, and community members,” said Stanford. “It can literally save lives and build relationships across the entire force.”