(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 AUSA Civilian Showcase: 250 Years of Army Civilians, Forging the Future

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 AUSA Civilian Showcase: 250 Years of Army Civilians, Forging the Future

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Cristina Piosa 

    U.S. Army Civilian Human Resources Agency

    2025 AUSA Civilian Showcase: ‘250 Years of Army Civilians, Forging the Future’ will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The event will feature keynote speaker Mr. Derrick Anderson, Principal Deputy Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, and include remarks from LTG Brian S. Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, and other distinguished leaders. The event marks a milestone in celebrating the contributions of Army Civilians. Graphic by Cristina M. Piosa, CHRA Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9471577
    VIRIN: 250922-A-DW872-6027
    Resolution: 1366x3831
    Size: 796.57 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 AUSA Civilian Showcase: 250 Years of Army Civilians, Forging the Future, by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army civilian
    Civilian Human Resources
    Army Civilian Careers
    army250
    Army250 #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery