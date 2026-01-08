2025 AUSA Civilian Showcase: ‘250 Years of Army Civilians, Forging the Future’ will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The event will feature keynote speaker Mr. Derrick Anderson, Principal Deputy Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, and include remarks from LTG Brian S. Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, and other distinguished leaders. The event marks a milestone in celebrating the contributions of Army Civilians. Graphic by Cristina M. Piosa, CHRA Public Affairs.
