    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations.

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angel Campbell 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Daimell O'Donnell, left, takes vitals on U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Mitch Tan aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 1, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026
    Photo ID: 9471074
    VIRIN: 260101-N-TI287-1043
    Resolution: 6189x4126
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Angel Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN72
    USNavy
    USSAbrahamLincoln
    Lincoln Nation
    Shall Not Perish
    7th Fleet
    ABECSG2526

