94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Cpl. Luisel Matos, a G33 CUOPS system operator assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), is promoted to the rank of sergeant during his promotion ceremony at the Eternal Flame Memorial, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii, January 6, 2025. Matos was welcomed to the ranks of the non-commissioned officers in his unit by their command team and his fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)