(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Luisel Matos, a G33 CUOPS system operator assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), is promoted to the rank of sergeant during his promotion ceremony at the Eternal Flame Memorial, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii, January 6, 2025. Matos was welcomed to the ranks of the non-commissioned officers in his unit by their command team and his fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9470867
    VIRIN: 260106-A-EM105-7134
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony
    94th AAMDC NCO Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldiers
    family
    promotion
    NCO
    support
    troops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery