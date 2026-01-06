HHB Change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Moser assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the unit, reinforcing the brigade’s commitment to leadership continuity and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)