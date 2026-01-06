(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHB Change of command [Image 7 of 7]

    HHB Change of command

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Moser assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the unit, reinforcing the brigade’s commitment to leadership continuity and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9470080
    VIRIN: 251205-A-LX406-1007
    Resolution: 4469x4469
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHB Change of command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    69th ADA BDE

