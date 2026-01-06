Senior NCO Panel Strengthens Mentorhsip

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force senior noncommissioned officers share their experiences during a discussion panel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. The event connected Airmen with leaders to foster growth, confidence and career readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)