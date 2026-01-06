(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts air intake maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts air intake maintenance

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Shady Abdelbary conducts preventative maintenance in the portside diesel generator cooling air intake system trunk of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Jan. 5, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9469917
    VIRIN: 260105-N-HE318-1118
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts air intake maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    generator
    diesel
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    intake
    FN
    GSM
    Navy
    maintenance
    US

