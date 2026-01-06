U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, delivers opening remarks during a Flying V ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony welcomed Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, and bid farewell to Australian Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, outgoing deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett)
USARPAC Ceremony Honors Incoming and Outgoing Australian Generals
