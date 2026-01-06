USARPAC Ceremony Honors Incoming and Outgoing Australian Generals

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett | Members of the U.S. Army Pacific color guard present the U.S. and Australian national colors, the Hawaii state flag, and U.S. Army service flags during a Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2025. The ceremony honored Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, outgoing deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, and welcomed Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The U.S. Army Pacific welcomed Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans and bid farewell to Australian Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter during a ceremony at Historic Palm Circle on Jan. 6, 2026.

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of USARPAC, hosted the ceremony and expressed his appreciation for Winter's leadership and support, and formally welcomed Cornelia to the team.

"It’s my honor to host two incredible warriors who embody the values of resilience, excellence, and unwavering dedication, said Clark"

“Scott provided a profound impact on this command and the legacy he leaves behind is one of leadership, vision, and dedication that not only strengthened the bonds between the Australian Defence Force and the United States Army with allies and partners across the Pacific, said Clark.”

In his farewell comments, Winter expressed his deep respect and gratitude for the dedicated men and women of USARPAC and thanked them for the support he received throughout his tenure.

"I see the sort of trust that we have as allies and that you put the power of the face of U.S. Army Pacific to be an Australian general, said Winter.” It’s difficult to describe the humbling experience of being empowered and privileged to represent USARPAC on behalf of General Clark”

"We look forward to the next chapter in our headquarters from our Australian teammate Major General Giles Cornelia and his foundation of excellence, said Clark" “Your arrival signals a continuation of the high standards and unwavering commitment to mission success that define our command and the U.S., Australian alliance as you take the baton from Scott Winter. I have no doubt that you will continue to make a profound impact.”

Cornelia comes to USARPAC from a distinguished role as the Commander of the 7th Brigade, the high-readiness, rapidly deployable force of the Australian Army. In his remarks, he acknowledged the command's critical mission and his readiness to contribute to the team.

"It is certainly an honor to be assigned to Fort Shafter, this historic barracks has been the home to the U.S. Army since 1907, said Cornelia" I will do my very best to represent USARPAC and extend the reach of your command as we look after our people to enhance our partnerships and prevail because we must in our competition for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Together we’ll continue to build upon the foundation of excellence and strengthen our alliances and partnerships across the region, said Clark.”