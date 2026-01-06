Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J. S. Cornelia, deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, delivers remarks during a Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony welcomed Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
USARPAC Ceremony Honors Incoming and Outgoing Australian Generals
