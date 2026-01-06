Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, outgoing deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, delivers remarks during a Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony honored Winter for his service as he prepares to depart U.S. Army Pacific and welcomed Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia (not pictured) as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)