    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V [Image 2 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, outgoing deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, delivers remarks during a Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony honored Winter for his service as he prepares to depart U.S. Army Pacific and welcomed Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia (not pictured) as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    This work, Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC Ceremony Honors Incoming and Outgoing Australian Generals

    #USARPAC #INDOPACOM #Partnerships #PeopleFirst

