U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band perform during a Flying V ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2025. The Flying V ceremony honors senior Army officials as they assume duties or depart U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)