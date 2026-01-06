(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band perform during a Flying V ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2025. The Flying V ceremony honors senior Army officials as they assume duties or depart U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9469685
    VIRIN: 260106-A-AI704-1339
    Resolution: 3809x2352
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARPAC Ceremony Honors Incoming and Outgoing Australian Generals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC #INDOPACOM #Partnerships #PeopleFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery