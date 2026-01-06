(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCRD PI RTR Meritorious Promotion [Image 11 of 11]

    MCRD PI RTR Meritorious Promotion

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Anthony P. Bariletti, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Regiment, addresses Marines on Peatross Parade Deck, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 6, 2026. Marines from around the depot were there attending a meritorious promotion ceremony in which 11 drill instructors with RTR were meritoriously promoted to the next rank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:04
    Photo ID: 9469303
    VIRIN: 260106-M-BL112-1110
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: US
    meritorious promotion
    MCRD PI
    Marines
    USMC
    Drill Instructors
    parris isalnd

