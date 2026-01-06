U.S. Marine Corps Col. Anthony P. Bariletti, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Regiment, addresses Marines on Peatross Parade Deck, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 6, 2026. Marines from around the depot were there attending a meritorious promotion ceremony in which 11 drill instructors with RTR were meritoriously promoted to the next rank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|01.06.2026
|01.06.2026 15:04
|9469303
|260106-M-BL112-1110
|6720x4480
|4.51 MB
|US
|5
|0
This work, MCRD PI RTR Meritorious Promotion [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.