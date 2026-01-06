MCRD PI RTR Meritorious Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Anthony P. Bariletti, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Regiment, addresses Marines on Peatross Parade Deck, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 6, 2026. Marines from around the depot were there attending a meritorious promotion ceremony in which 11 drill instructors with RTR were meritoriously promoted to the next rank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)