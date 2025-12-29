Lessons from a Buddhist Monk in the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Prasert Ammartek, a chaplain with the 206th Regional Support Group, 412th Theater Engineer Command, U.S. Army Reserve, poses for a portrait after service at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026. Ammartek, a Buddhist forest monk for 19 years, now an Army chaplain, supports Soldiers of all faiths by providing spiritual help and mentorship. He emphasizes discipline and mindfulness as tools to help Soldiers manage stress, build resilience, and maintain mental clarity in demanding environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)