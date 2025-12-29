(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lessons from a Buddhist Monk in the Army

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lessons from a Buddhist Monk in the Army

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Prasert Ammartek, a chaplain with the 206th Regional Support Group, 412th Theater Engineer Command, U.S. Army Reserve, poses for a portrait after service at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026. Ammartek, a Buddhist forest monk for 19 years, now an Army chaplain, supports Soldiers of all faiths by providing spiritual help and mentorship. He emphasizes discipline and mindfulness as tools to help Soldiers manage stress, build resilience, and maintain mental clarity in demanding environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 13:50
    Photo ID: 9468293
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-TV920-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lessons from a Buddhist Monk in the Army, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lessons from a Buddhist Monk in the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery