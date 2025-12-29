Lessons from a Buddhist Monk in the Army

Photo By Sgt. David Thomson | U.S. Army Maj. Prasert Ammartek, a chaplain with the 206th Regional Support Group, 412th Theater Engineer Command, U.S. Army Reserve, poses for a portrait after service at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026. Ammartek, a Buddhist forest monk for 19 years, now an Army chaplain, supports Soldiers of all faiths by providing spiritual help and mentorship. He emphasizes discipline and mindfulness as tools to help Soldiers manage stress, build resilience, and maintain mental clarity in demanding environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. David Thomson | U.S. Army Maj. Prasert Ammartek, a chaplain with the 206th Regional Support Group,...... read more read more

FORT HOOD, Pa. - Maj. Prasert Ammartek has lived a life shaped by discipline and service. He spent 19 years as a Buddhist forest monk and has served 14 years in the U.S. Army. Today, he brings both paths together in his role as a chaplain and mentor to Soldiers.

Ammartek is assigned to the 206th Regional Support Group, 412th Theater Engineer Command, U.S. Army Reserve. He is part of the Unit Ministry Team, where he helps with religious support for Soldiers of all faiths, making sure everyone has what they need to practice their faith, especially during demanding missions.

Currently, he is two months into a nine-month rotation with the Mobilization Support Brigade here where he is the officer-in-charge at the North Fort Hood chapel. Ammartek entered the Army in 2011 as a chaplain candidate. He later attended seminary and the chaplain basic officer leader course, finishing earlier than expected, in three years instead of five.

Military service runs in his family. Ammartek’s brother served in the Army in Thailand, and that family experience helped shape his understanding of military life and discipline.

Before becoming a chaplain, Ammartek spent many years living in monasteries, following strict Buddhist tradition in Thailand. Forest monasteries focus on simplicity, silence and cultivating the mind, very different from city monasteries or modern life. That contrast helped shape his approach to spiritual care.

Ammartek believes strongly in discipline, not as punishment, but as a tool to develop yourself. In Buddhism, there is an understanding that hardship and suffering are part of life. This idea is part of the First Noble Truth, Dukkha, which teaches that dissatisfaction and suffering exist for everyone.

That lesson became real during a difficult Middle East deployment at the height of COVID-19. Soldiers were under intense pressure and isolated. Ammartek responded by holding meditation sessions.

“I held mindfulness meditation sessions for Soldiers to get out of the cycle of overthinking,” he said. “More came than I expected, and it was helpful to them.”

Mindfulness, he explains, helps people filter their thoughts. It reduces mental fog and allows more wholesome thoughts to take root. Instead of being overwhelmed, Soldiers learn to notice their thoughts without being controlled by them.

“Challenge your spiritual fitness in the military,” Ammartek said. “Meditation does not have to be complicated, but it helps greatly with the thoughts we process all day long.”

It does not take too long either.

“12 minutes is the perfect amount of time to reset your mental state,” he said. “In just 12 minutes, the mind can slow down, refocus, and feel refreshed.”

One simple method is focusing on the breath. Another technique he often uses is the full body scan.

“I work in a hospital, and over the years people have enjoyed doing the full body scan. You go from head to toe and focus on everything you feel. It’s a good way to stay in the present moment and not dwell on bad thoughts," Ammartek said. “It’s okay to have your mind wander. Finish the thought, then come back. Be observant.”

Discipline is built through small, daily choices. Soldiers already practice this in training, routines and teamwork. The same mindset can be used to manage stress, stay focused and respond calmly under pressure. By slowing down, breathing and acting with intention, Soldiers can carry this not just in the military, but everyday life.