Airmen assigned to the 319th Communications Squadron pose for a photo during the Integrated Resilience Office’s chin-up challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, August 23, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Kelly Painter)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9468218
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-VI066-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Integrated Resilience Office fosters year-round emotional, social resilience [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Integrated Resilience Office fosters year-round emotional, social resilience
No keywords found.