    Navy Band Southeast's Big Band performs at MWR's Christmas Market and Music

    Navy Band Southeast's Big Band performs at MWR's Christmas Market and Music

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mia Zamora 

    Navy Band Southeast

    251210-N-UU589-1008 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 10, 2025) Navy Band Southeast's Big Band performs at MWR's Christmas Market and Music in Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician Third Class Mia Zamora/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 20:00
    VIRIN: 251210-N-UU589-1008
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southeast's Big Band performs at MWR's Christmas Market and Music [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Mia Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NASJAX
    #NavyMusic
    #navybandsoutheast
    #jazzmusic
    #MWR

