    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251208-N-JM579-1071 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 8, 2025) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Garth Williams, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Levin Aurelio, right, secure working line from the tugboat in a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 8, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9467735
    VIRIN: 251208-N-JM579-1068
    Resolution: 5466x3644
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sea and Anchor

