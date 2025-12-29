USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251208-N-JM579-1071 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 8, 2025) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Garth Williams, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Levin Aurelio, right, secure working line from the tugboat in a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 8, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)